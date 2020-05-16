Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Bobbie Baxter Finley

Bobbie Baxter Finley Obituary
Bobbie Baxter Finley
North Augusta, SC—Private Graveside Services for Mrs. Bobbie Baxter Finley, 86, who entered into rest May 15, 2020, will be conducted in Sunset Memory Gardens. Pastor Eric Bruton officiating.
Mrs. Finley was a member of Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church. She loved to cook and take food to people at church. Mrs. Finley was preceded in death by her parents, Doc and Nellie Baxter; two sisters, Curless Strickland and Millie Speaks.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Odis Arland Finley; daughter, Arlene Blatt; grandson, Troy Moore; granddaughter, Shelby Enevoldsen; five great-grandchildren, Taylor Moore, Tiffany Moore, Zachery Moore, Aaron Chastain and Casey Chastain.
Memorials may be made to Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church, 1850 W Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29860.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 17, 2020
