Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Bobbie Nelson Jr. entered into rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend William Bussey officiating. Mr. Nelson was a class of 1973 graduate of T.W.Josey High School, and a class of 1977 graduate of Paine College. He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Latricia Nelson, Bobby Nelson III, and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
