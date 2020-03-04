Home

Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Central Christian Church
220 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Central Christian Church
Bobbie W. Phillips Obituary
Bobbie W. Phillips
North Augusta, SC—Bobbie Wesley Phillips, 93, beloved husband of Betty DeLoach-Phillips, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Central Christian Church with Rev. Steve Croft officiating. Interment to follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Phillips served his country proudly with the United States Navy and retired from the Navy Reserves where he served as a SeaBee. He worked for many years with AT&T and retired as a Plant Assigner. Mr. Phillips was an Elder Emeritus at Central Christian Church. He was a 32nd degree Mason with the John S. Davidson Masonic Lodge #677 and was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Mr. Phillips enjoyed dancing, woodworking, and fishing but his true love was his family.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Phillips is survived by his daughters, Sandra Phillips Leyda, and Teresa Phillips Antonellis; his step-children, Terri Perdue, Mary Ann Rogers, Karin Thomas (Bruce), and Eric Mims (Jennifer); his 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Pete Antonellis, Noah Antonellis, Wesley Smith, James Fryant, Cleve Love, Hunter Love, L.C. Vaughn, and Kyle Rogers.
If so desired memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, 220 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA, 30904.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church beginning at 12:30 PM.
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday, March 5, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
