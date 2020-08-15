Bobby Banks
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, August 13, 2020, Robert Lee Banks, 87, husband of Mrs. Lorraine Steele Banks.
Family members in addition to his wife include his sons: Buzzy Banks (Lauren), Tom Banks (Angela), David Banks (Debbie); grandchildren: Robert Banks, Dwight Banks, Lee Banks, William Banks, Weylan Morris, Jolene Wilson, Chelsea Percival (Austin), Lindsey Guilbeau (Taylor), Thomas Banks, Ian McDaniel (Jessie), Mitchel Banks (Leslie), Morgan Banks; great-grandchildren: Pearson Percival, Palmer Guilbeau and Windsor McDaniel. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents: Lee and Alice Banks and his daughter: Karen Lee Gunn
Bobby was a lifelong resident of Augusta. He graduated from the Academy of Richmond County and the University of Georgia, earning his master's degree in Education. A lifelong educator, Bobby began his teaching career at Richmond Academy. He served as principal of Sue Reynolds Elementary School, Fleming Elementary School, Bungalow Road Elementary School, Tutt Junior High School and Westside High School. His passion for educating youth was evident. He built strong relationships with his school communities. Always standing up for the underdog, he believed in everyone! He encouraged all students, no matter their lot in life, skin color or family situation to educate themselves to become self-sufficient. Bobby was tough but always ready to give second chances.
After retiring from education, Bobby's entrepreneurial nature let him into the hotel and day care businesses. His retirement also presented increased opportunities for his life-long passion, barbering, which began while serving his country in the United States Navy. In his free time, life on the river provided the perfect spot for rest, relaxation, and fishing. He leaves behind his sweetheart of more than 65 years, his precious, "Rainie". He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to all.
The graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Joe Bowden officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Christian Schools Building Fund, 313 Baston Road, Martinez, GA 30907.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, August 17, 2020 at 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
