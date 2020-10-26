Bobby Cummings
Aigusta, Ga.—Mr. Bobby Cummings entered into rest on Friday, October 23,2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are his wife; Marzola Cummings; son, Daryl Cummings; grandchild, Jordan Cummings; sister, Daisy Ferguson, and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 1:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits