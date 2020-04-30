Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Friday, May 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Interment
Monday, May 4, 2020
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Columbia, GA
Bobby L. Coley Sr.


1964 - 2020
Bobby L. Coley Sr. Obituary
Mr. Bobby L. Coley Sr.
Augusta, Ga—Mr. Bobby Lee Coley, Sr., husband of the late Sharonaca McErvin Coley, gained his heavenly wings on April 25, 2020, in University Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his wife and daughter, Shawanna L. Coley.
Bobby leaves to cherish his memory children TaJa Coley and Bobby L. Coley Jr., grandchildren NY'Asia and Noah Coley and a host of other family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020. Mr. Coley may be viewed Friday, May 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858.
Interment Monday, May 4th in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia SC.
The family is requesting no standing flower arrangements, potted plants and small arrangements are appreciated.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/01/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2020
