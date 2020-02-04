The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
0935 - 2020
Bobby McCullough Obituary
Bobby McCullough
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Bobby Anthony McCullough, 85, husband of Jearlene (Jerrie) McCullough.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Pastor David Hughes officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020
