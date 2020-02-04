|
Bobby McCullough
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Bobby Anthony McCullough, 85, husband of Jearlene (Jerrie) McCullough.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Pastor David Hughes officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020