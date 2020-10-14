Mr. Bobby Mealing
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Bobby Mealing, entered into rest October 10, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be held 12 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. David Colvin officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mr. Mealing, a native of Edgefield County attended W. E. Parker High School. He was a member of Rosa Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Stephanie Mitchell; seven sisters, Elaine Pope, Judy Mealing, Mariah Allen, Sylvia Brayboy, Corinthian Hillary, Cannette Andrews and Patricia (Irvin) Gaffney; three brothers, Russell (Melissa) Mealing, Marcellous (Christine) Mealing and Fitzgerald (Tarsha) Mealing; a grandson, Jessiah Mizzell; a host of other relatives and friends Viewing will be held from 2-5:30 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & sons Mortuary, 250 coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - Oct.15, 2020