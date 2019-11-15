Home

Bobby Mell Martin Obituary
Bobby Mell Martin
Hephzibah, GA—Bobby Mell Martin, 87, husband of the late Mary Kelley Martin, entered into rest Friday, November 15, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Bartlett officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Martin, son of the late Blanche McCord Martin and Luther L. Martin, was the owner of B.M. Martin Masonry. He was born in Augusta and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He was a man who loved his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time at the lake.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Paulos and Margie Adams.
He is survived by his children, Gail Martin Miller, Luther J. Martin (Wanda), David M. Martin, and Stanley H. Martin; his grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Stubblefield, Brandi Martin James (Troy), Holley Martin Holbert (Mac), David M. Martin, Jr, Travis Aaron Miller, Robert Lawson Martin, Kyle Stephens Martin (Joni), Brittany Elizabeth Martin, and Jonathan Martin; seventeen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be John Adams, Troy James, Mac Holbert, Travis Miller, Blake Paulos, Kyle Martin, and Todd Stinchcomb.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
His family would like to offer special thanks to the his caretakers, Sara, Lisa, and Mecee, and also to Regency Hospice.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
