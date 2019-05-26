|
A Private Graveside Service for Mr. Bobby R. Shutters, Sr, 84, who entered into rest May 24, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday at Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. John Meyer officiating.
Bob was a Baptist and a retired Counselor from the S.C. Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and was previously employed as a Claims Adjuster. Mr. Shutters served his country in the U.S. Air Force serving in Japan and on the island of Okinawa. He was a graduate of Augusta Law School and a member of the U.S.G.A., charter member of the Handyman's Club of America and a long-time supporter of the Special Olympics.
Survivors include the family he adored; two sons, Timothy D. Paster, Jacksonville, FL and Bobby R. (Jessica) Shutters, Jr., Edgefield, SC; a daughter, Cynthia S. Athanaelos, North Augusta; 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Special Olympics South Carolina, 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29063.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 26, 2019