Entered into rest Saturday, May 18, 2019, Mr. Bobby L. Riddle, loving husband of 62 years to Peggy P. Riddle.



Mr. Riddle was a native of Sanford, NC having moved to Augusta in 1954 while serving in the United States Army. He retired from Civil Service with the Army Reserve Center after 34 years of service. He was an active member of Warren Baptist Church and was an avid gardener and talented artist. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.



Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughter: Lynne R. Jones; son: Robert H. Riddle (Teresa); grandchildren: Kathe Ann Shaffer (Evan), Samantha Lynn Mellinger (Caleb), Shelby Annette Riddle, and Bailey Ann Riddle; great grandson: Brady Harrison Mellinger and soon to be great granddaughters: Elliott Reese Shaffer, and Lainey Grace Mellinger; sister-in-law: Faye Riddle; brothers-in-law: Bobby Pernell (Effie) and Jimmy Pernell; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Warren Baptist Church with Rev. Dave Dillard and Rev. Brett Legg officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 20, 2019