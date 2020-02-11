|
Bobby Wesley McNeely
North Augusta, SC—Bobby Wesley McNeely, 68, husband of Julie Nye McNeely, Flintlock Dr., North Augusta, SC entered into rest on Sunday, February 09, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 AM at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, Johnston, SC., with burial in Pineview Memorial Gardens, North Augusta, SC.
Mr. McNeely was born in Augusta, GA and was a Millwright for PCS – Nitrogen of Augusta for 47 years and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He was the most loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. And he was the most loyal Georgia Fan.
Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Malin; one son, Shayne Owens; four grandchildren, Olivia Rushbrook, Leah Newsome, Dylan Malin, and Emily Malin; and one great grandson, Kolson Newsome.
Memorials may be made to the University of GA Hartman Fund, 1 Selig Circle, Suite 330, Athens, GA 30602.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Mercantile Funeral Home-Johnston Chapel in Johnston, SC.
