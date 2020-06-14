Bobby Yon
Williston, SC—A Graveside Funeral Service for Robert Edward "Bobby" Yon, 65, of Williston, SC will be held at two o'clock p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Williston Cemetery with Masonic Rites Accorded; Reverend Dan Fogle and Eric Smith will be officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside on Tuesday. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. The service will be live-streamed on our Official Folk Funeral Home - Live Stream Facebook page for those unable to attend. Memorial contributions may be sent in Bobby's memory to Gastroparesis Patient Association for Cures and Treatments, Inc., G-PACT.org or 185-132 Newberry Commons, Etters, PA 17319. Bobby passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
In addition to his mother Doris Yon, survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Elizabeth "Bonnie" Yon; daughters and sons-in-law Kristal "Krissie" (Eric) Smith of Aiken, Stephanie (Jason) Hensley of Graniteville, SC; grandchildren Kade Hensley and Ansley Smith; his sister Patricia "Pat" (Charles) Zissette; his father-in-law W. C. "Buck" Daniel (the late Ann Daniel) of Williston; sister-in-law Becky (Mike) Day of Warrenville, SC; his niece Carrie Z. (Josh) Still of Aiken.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.