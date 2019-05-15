Bobbye Virginia Gaines, 74, began her eternal life with Christ on May 6, 2019. She fought a decades-long battle with chronic illnesses. Though hospital stays were numerous, Bobbye's courage never waned. Her love of life and humor touched the lives of all who knew her. Her family and friends feel privileged to have been chosen to support and encourage her along life's journey.



Family members include: her sister-in-law, Mary Gaines; nieces: Christa Deeringer (Paul); Tiffany Gaines; great nieces: Eleanor Deeringer and Georgia Deeringer; and numerous other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Virginia Gaines and her brother John E. Gaines.



A graveside service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. David Hughes officiating.



The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington DC 20037 or Arthritis National Research Foundation, 5354 E. 2nd Street, Suite 201, Long Beach, CA 90803.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2019