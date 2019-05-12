Home

Bonita "Bunny" Coleman

Bonita "Bunny" Coleman Obituary
Mrs. Bonita "Bunny" Coleman, 75, wife of the late John Edward Coleman entered into rest Friday, May 10, 2019 at University Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Director with Dr. Bobby Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Arthur Wilson and Helen Yonce. She was a retired Beautician and a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church.

Survivors include her children, Robert "Chuck" Bunch, Mark Coleman (Susan), James Bartlett (Lynn), Ginger Yarbrough (Frankie), Lynn Evans and Annette Carraway (Dennis); nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Lynda Bartlett, her loving companion Dave Jordan and special friend Pat Burke.

If so desired memorials can be made to Cornerstone Fellowship Church or the Humane Society.

The family will receive friends on Monday, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 12 to May 13, 2019
