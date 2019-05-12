|
Bonita Gail Cotton, beloved mother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 at her home after a lengthy battle with endometrial cancer.
Bonita was born in Mobile, AL and grew up in Memphis, TN. She practiced passions for art, theater and basketball while attending Frazier High School and later Memphis State University. Bonita was an avid reader, eclectic painter, and critic of music and food. She could often be found at home listening to Led Zeppelin while reading with her loving pugs in her lap (Oscar, Lily, and Graceland). She retired from Traffic Engineering Augusta-Richmond County. She was a Daughter of the American Revolution, Watauga Chapter. She is survived by her son and caregiver, Kyle L. Cotton of Augusta, GA, her mother, Helen A. Brooks, Memphis, TN; her sisters Brenda Grinder, Memphis, TN and Barbara Walton, Cookeville, TN.
Her family wishes to thank Augusta Oncology, Trinity Hospice and her dear friends Barbara Roberts and Michelle Pearman for their support.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr. S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. (762) 994-0311.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019