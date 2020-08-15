1/
Bonita Newsome "Bonnie" Swint
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonita "Bonnie" Newsome Swint
Augusta, GA—Bonita "Bonnie" Newsome Swint, 62, wife of Larry Swint, entered into rest Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 AM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Timothy Pendrey and Reverend Carolyn Moore officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Mosaic Church, 478 Columbia Industrial Boulevard, Evans, GA 30809.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/16/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved