Bonita "Bonnie" Newsome Swint
Augusta, GA—Bonita "Bonnie" Newsome Swint, 62, wife of Larry Swint, entered into rest Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 AM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Timothy Pendrey and Reverend Carolyn Moore officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Mosaic Church, 478 Columbia Industrial Boulevard, Evans, GA 30809.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/16/2020