McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Bonnie Bruker


1953 - 2019
Bonnie Bruker Obituary
Bonnie Bruker
Augusta, Georgia—Bonnie Jo Bruker, 66, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.
Bonnie was the beloved daughter of the late Eugene (Gene) N. Bruker and Margie C. Bruker.
Bonnie was born in Augusta, Georgia on May 20, 1953, she graduated from Richmond Academy and attended Georgia Southern University.
Bonnie was a Christian and loved Jesus.
She is survived by her brothers, Glynn Bruker (Cathy); Lee Bruker; sister, Kerry Bruker and several nieces and nephews.
There will be on visitation. Graveside service will be held at a later date for the family.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/28/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019
