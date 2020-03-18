|
Bonnie Cloy Lively McCormick
Evans, Ga—Bonnie Cloy Lively McCormick, 72, of Evans, GA, entered into rest on Saturday, March 14th, 2020. Bonnie was born in Augusta, GA on December 19th, 1947 to the late Mr. Luther Jerome Cloy, Jr. and the late Mrs. Barbara Alice Landrum Cloy.
Bonnie is survived by her son Mark Landrum McCormick, Evans, GA. She was preceded in death by her brothers Luther Jerome Cloy III and Stephen Emory Cloy.
Bonnie will be remembered as an avid reader, artist, and entrepreneur. Bonnie, born and raised in Augusta, GA. attended Augusta College and also studied at the Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art in Augusta, GA. She had a passion for art and developed a talent in watercolor paintings. She shared her passion for art by giving away hundreds of her own beautifully framed paintings to friends, family, and co-workers for many years. Bonnie loved to travel and never missed annual trips to the mountains in North Carolina and to the beaches in South Carolina. She was known by friends to be a true southern cook; another artistic outlet for her.
Bonnie, the Founder and CEO of Job Shop, Inc. opened the business in 1979 and was the first employment agency in Columbia County, GA. In doing this, she was one of the very few female business owners during that time, which helped pave the way for future women in business. In a few short years, the business was expanded to include Augusta Staffing Associates and Aiken Staffing Associates. The company, currently in its 41st year of business has positively impacted tens of thousands of people in her local community in addition to the national impact through its placement services. Anyone who knew Bonnie found her to be full of generosity, wisdom, and laughter. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The RECing crew (Night to Shine) or will be accepted in Bonnie's Name.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
