Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Jeanne Skinner


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Jeanne Skinner Obituary
Bonnie Jeanne Skinner
Jackson, GA—Bonnie Jeanne Chedwick Skinner, 77, wife of the late Ronald Clay Skinner, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Starling Funeral Home, Harlem, Ga. with the Pastor Mark Scholten officiating. Interment will follow in Walker Family Cemetery, Dearing, Ga.
Mrs. Skinner was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Robert C. Chedwick, Sr. and Verna Sharpe Wier. She was a longtime nursery worker and child care for Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Small (Tim); two sons, David Skinner (Angie) and Henry Skinner; grandchildren, Jessica Smith (Allen), Lisa Cecen, Kayla Watkins (Josh) and Ashlyn Skinner (Clay); great-grandchildren, Shayne Smith, Peyton Smith and Aydin Cecen; her siblings, Bob Chedwick, Sandy Smith, Helen Pender, and Cheryl Marlin.
Pallbearers will be Allen Smith, Shayne Smith, Timothy Small, Clay Blasingame, Josh Hibbert and Trey Yergin. Honorary pallbearer will be Aydin Cecen.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - March 1, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -