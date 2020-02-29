|
Bonnie Jeanne Skinner
Jackson, GA—Bonnie Jeanne Chedwick Skinner, 77, wife of the late Ronald Clay Skinner, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Starling Funeral Home, Harlem, Ga. with the Pastor Mark Scholten officiating. Interment will follow in Walker Family Cemetery, Dearing, Ga.
Mrs. Skinner was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Robert C. Chedwick, Sr. and Verna Sharpe Wier. She was a longtime nursery worker and child care for Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Small (Tim); two sons, David Skinner (Angie) and Henry Skinner; grandchildren, Jessica Smith (Allen), Lisa Cecen, Kayla Watkins (Josh) and Ashlyn Skinner (Clay); great-grandchildren, Shayne Smith, Peyton Smith and Aydin Cecen; her siblings, Bob Chedwick, Sandy Smith, Helen Pender, and Cheryl Marlin.
Pallbearers will be Allen Smith, Shayne Smith, Timothy Small, Clay Blasingame, Josh Hibbert and Trey Yergin. Honorary pallbearer will be Aydin Cecen.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - March 1, 2020
