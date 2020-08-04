1/
Bonnie M. Hardin
1923 - 2020
Bonnie M. Hardin
Augusta, GA—Bonnie M. Hardin (1923-2020) entered into rest on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Bonnie was born in Fort Valley, GA to Walter and Lucile McClure. During her childhood and school years, they moved to Thomaston, GA where she met her future husband, JD Webb. They were married in 1940 and later had two daughters, Donna and Becky.
Bonnie worked for over 25 years with the Davison/Macy's department stores in both Atlanta and Augusta. After her retirement, she lived at the Boating Club of Augusta and spent many happy years there with her second husband, Jack Hardin.
Anyone who knew Bonnie would have to say she had the most loving and giving spirit and for her entire life was a truly happy person. All were blessed to know her.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky (Rick) Jones; her grandchildren, Kirk Elser of Sherman Oaks, CA, Doug (Ann) Elser of Atlanta, Adrienne (Marty) Russell of Boiling Springs, SC, Sterling (Katie) Jones of Martinez, GA, and Leanna (Jared) Leach of Columbia, SC; and by her great grandchildren, Anton, Tripp, Ellie, Kate, Barrett, Bennett, Jaxon, and Lakelynn.
She was preceded in death much too soon by her lovely daughter, Donna Elser and by her husbands, Jesse Webb and Jack Hardin. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gary McClure and sister, Vivian DeWitt.
Graveside services will be held for family only at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
