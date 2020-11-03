Bonnie Ruth Perkins
Augusta, GA—Bonnie Ruth Perkins entered into rest on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She is survived by daughters, Victoria J. Hardin, Genethie A. (Jennifer) Hardin; two grandsons, one granddaughter and a great-grandson; brothers, Nathaniel Norman, Willie Hope Tate; sister, Annie Ruth (Tate) Jones, Joyce Madeline Tyree-Green and a host of nieces, nephews and friends to cherish her memory. There will be a viewing on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/4/2020