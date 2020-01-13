Home

McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Bonnie Vaughan


1968 - 2020
Bonnie Vaughan Obituary
Bonnie Vaughan
Augusta, Georgia—
Bonnie Lynn Vaughan, 51, entered into rest January 11, 2020. Preceded by her mother Shirley Kennedy Whitaker and Stepfather Frank D. Whitaker.
Bonnie loved to travel and go on cruises with her family. Also enjoyed spending time with her grand-babies
Survivors include her husband, Charlie Keith Vaughan; five daughters, Victoria Pate (Cory); Amber (Stephen); Raven (Josh); Taylor (Walker); and Charlee. Eight grandchildren, Baylee, Max, Riley, Jasper, Seth, Levi, Sharlotte and Zoey. Her aunt Sharlotte Kennedy Corley and two cousins, Jimmy Fitzgerald (Diane); and Tommy Whitaker (Melissa).
Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until time of Service, Entombment to follow in the Mausoleum.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/13/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020
