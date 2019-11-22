Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church
Booker T. McKenney Jr.

Booker T. McKenney Jr. Obituary
Mr. Booker T. McKenney, Jr.
Belvedere, SC—Mr. Booker T. McKenney, Jr., of Edna Street, entered into rest November 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. McKenney was a member of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church and a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Dora L. Baldwin McKenney; two daughters, Rosalyn (Michael) Sitts and Alma (Alex) Fumbah; a son, Christopher Whitting; a sister, Bernice (Rick) Taylor; a brother, Brent McKenney; a uncle, Earnest McKenney; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/23/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
