Mr. Booker T. McKenney, Jr.
Belvedere, SC—Mr. Booker T. McKenney, Jr., of Edna Street, entered into rest November 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. McKenney was a member of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church and a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Dora L. Baldwin McKenney; two daughters, Rosalyn (Michael) Sitts and Alma (Alex) Fumbah; a son, Christopher Whitting; a sister, Bernice (Rick) Taylor; a brother, Brent McKenney; a uncle, Earnest McKenney; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/23/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019