Mr. Booker T. Parks
Beech Island, SC—Mr. Booker T. Parks entered into rest January 29, 2020 at AU Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the United House of Prayer for All People, Wrightsboro Road, Augusta. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Parks, a native of Burke County was a member of the United House of Prayer for All People. He was the owner and operator of Ideal Cleaner.
Survivors include a son, Gerald D. (Gracie) Parks; a daughter, Joan Parks Branson; a host of step children, grandchildren great grandchildren other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Jan. 2, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020