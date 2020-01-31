Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
United House of Prayer for All People
Wrightsboro Road
Augusta, SC
Booker T. Parks Obituary
Mr. Booker T. Parks
Beech Island, SC—Mr. Booker T. Parks entered into rest January 29, 2020 at AU Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the United House of Prayer for All People, Wrightsboro Road, Augusta. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Parks, a native of Burke County was a member of the United House of Prayer for All People. He was the owner and operator of Ideal Cleaner.
Survivors include a son, Gerald D. (Gracie) Parks; a daughter, Joan Parks Branson; a host of step children, grandchildren great grandchildren other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Jan. 2, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
