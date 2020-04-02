|
Boris Jerome Reid, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Boris Jerome Reid, Sr., passed away peacefully on Monday March 29,2020 @ Augusta University in Aug Ga. He was born January 27,1968 in Lincolton Ga to Clouese and Thelma Reid Sr. Boris attended public schools in Lincolton Ga and later graduated from The Academy of Richmond County in Augusta Ga. Boris worked at Pete Coleman Masonry for many years and various other jobs until his health failed. Boris was an avid fisherman, lover of all sports, the best Tonk and Spades player ever, and THE number one Pittsburgh Steelers Fan in the world. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. A viewing is scheduled for Saturday April 4, [email protected] C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home 314 Laney Walker Blvd from 1p-7p. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the covid -19 outbreak.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 3, 2020
