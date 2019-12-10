Home

Boyce McKinney
Boyce C. McKinney


1933 - 2019
Boyce C. McKinney Obituary
Mr. Boyce C. McKinney
Lincolnton, GA—Mr. Boyce C. McKinney, Lieutenant Colonel, US Army, Retired, 86 entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, GA.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Lincolnton Baptist Church with Rev. Tripp Goodwin and Dr. Leonard Dupree officiating. Interment will follow with full military honors at the Lincolnton City Cemetery.
Grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
A native of Lincolnton, Georgia, Boyce C. McKinney retired from the US Army after having served for 22 years as a helicopter pilot and instructor. Following his return home to Lincolnton, he served as the Lincoln County Tax Appraiser for 20 years and in his spare time he enjoyed raising cattle, his little black Angus cows. Mr. McKinney was a member of Lincolnton Baptist Church.
Mr. McKinney was survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Norma Bullington McKinney; two sons: Michael C. McKinney (Leah B. McKinney) North Augusta, SC and Jeffrey McKinney (Tangela F. McKinney), Lincolnton, GA; two daughters: Bonita M. Mills (Wayne Mills) Edgefield, SC and Deborah McKinney Dent (Tommy Dent) Lincolnton, GA; eight grandchildren: Jill McKinney of Lincolnton,GA, Clay Dent of Thomson, GA, Claire M. Rosenow of Charlotte, NC, Trent McKinney and Adam Dent of Lincolnton, GA, Bradshaw McKinney of Bluffton, SC, Jarrett Mills of Jacksonville, FL and Lauren Mills of Edgefield, SC; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Lincolnton Baptist Church Bus Ministry.
You may sign the family's online guestbook at: www.reesfuneralhome.net.
There will be no formal visitation and friends may call at the residence.
Rees Funeral Home, 195 North Peachtree Street, Linconton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the McKinney family.
