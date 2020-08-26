Boyd Arrington Reeves
Dearing, Georgia—Boyd Arrington Reeves, 80, of Dearing, GA entered into rest Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Doctors Hospital. Boyd was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County, GA and the son of late Walton G. Reeves and the late Lucile Arrington Reeves. He graduated from Dearing High School and later received a Bachelor's Degree from Mercer University. Boyd's passion for educating children led him to teach English and Latin. After teaching in public schools for many years, he retired from Evans High School. He was called to the ministry in 1960 and pastored Camak Baptist, Cadley Baptist, Old Union, Mt. Tabor Baptist and Pine Grove Baptist Church. Boyd was a faithful and devoted member of Fort Creek Baptist Church where he served in many different ministries. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Kay Maddox Reeves; brother, Dr. Kenneth Reeves (Brenda), Augusta; his nieces and nephews whom he cherished. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Fort Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Jim Martin and Jack McCorkle officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside 30 minutes prior to the service. It is the family's request that memorial contributions be made to the Gideon's, P.O. Box 1773, Thomson, Georgia 30824. Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing. Masks are required and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Boyd Arrington Reeves.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/27/2020