Branda Ann Tanksley Sturgis

Branda Ann Tanksley Sturgis Obituary
Mrs. Branda Ann Tanksley Sturgis
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Brenda Ann Tanksley Sturgis, of Old McDuffie Road, entered into rest November 20, 2019 at Doctor Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry with the Rev. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Sturgis, a native of Richmond County was a 1974 graduate of Richmond Academy. She was a member of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry.
Survivors include her husband, Alvin Sturgis; a son, Alvin Tyrone Sturgis, Jr., a daughter, Shalonda Alecia Sturgis; five brothers, Tommie Tanksley, Terry Tanksley, Willie James (Sabrina) Tanksley, Jr., Walter Tanksley and Claude (Kimberly) Tanksley; two sisters, Elise Tanksley and Wilhelmina Roland; mother-in-law,Eloise Sturgis; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 26, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
