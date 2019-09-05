|
Mr. Brandon Chad Washington
Augusta, GA—Mr. Brandon Chad Washington entered into rest Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1260 Wrightsboro Road, Reverend Dr. Clyde Hill, Sr., pastor. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019