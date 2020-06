Brandon L. WilliamsAIKEN, SC—Mr. Brandon L. Williams, 31, of 2101 Green Pond Rd, entered into rest June 15, 2020 at the Augusta University Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Four Mile Baptist Church Cemetery, New Ellenton with Rev. Christopher Holley, officiating. Family and friends may call the funeral home on Friday between 4pm-6pm. Survivors include his parents, James & Shirley Williams Jr, Aiken; one sister, Ebony Williams, Aiken; one brother, James (Patricia) Williams, Graniteville; maternal grandmother, Ethel Mae Stallings, New Ellenton; paternal grandmother, Ethel Williams, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - June 19, 2020