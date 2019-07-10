|
|
Brantley James Griffin, 14, beloved son of Matt and Mandy Wiggins Griffin, entered into rest on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
A celebration of Brantley's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 2220 Walton Way, Augusta, GA, 30904, with Rev. Jim McCullough and Rev. Jan Oglesbee officiating.
Brantley was the most loving and caring and funniest child. He loved his family and especially his little sister. Brantley was an Honor Student and rising 9th grader that was so full of life. He enjoyed Football, Basketball, Hunting, Fishing, and hanging out with his friends most of all. His passion was for his beloved Georgia Southern Eagles Football team. Brantley was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church and had a love for Jesus that shined every day. He was an organ donor and his family took the Honor Walk on Tuesday. His family would like to thank all his wonderful family, and amazing friends that have supported them. God's grace has surely shined.
In addition to his loving parents, Brantley is survived by his sister, Lauren-Kate Griffin; grandparents, Larry and Jackie Wiggins, Charles "Ducky" and Sandy Griffin, and Barbara Griffin; great-grandmother, Ruth Wiggins; aunts and uncles, Lauren Akins (Jeremy), Chad Griffin (Emily), and Wendy Cook (Chris); cousins, Charlotte and Greyson Akins, Morgan and Carson Griffin, Peyton and Paige Cook, and Wyndee Leigh Gray (Matt); and several great aunts, uncles, and extended family members.
Memorial contributions in Brantley's honor may be made to the Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation, attn. Jay McWatty Endowment, PO Box 8115, Statesboro, GA, 30460 or to the Children's Hospital of Georgia, 1120 15th Street, Augusta, GA, 30912.
Pallbearers will be Lawson Owen, Robby Miller, Thomas Sims, Connor Zoll, Daniel Yeargain, Aiden Gravitt, Payton Flanders, and Riley Beale. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Brantley's family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 NORTH BELAIR ROAD
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 10, 2019