Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Mrs. Breatha H. Jones entered into rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bible Way Church of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with Bishop Darrell K. Butler officiating. Interment will be at Southview Cemetery. Survivors are children, Deborah Holden, Beryl (Willie) Prince, Tina Jones, Ronald Hall Sr.; sister, Ruth Smith; brother, Darrisaw Hall; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 18, 2019
