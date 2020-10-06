Brenda Caroline Anderson
Grovetown, GA—Brenda Caroline Anderson (Coleman), 54, Born September 20, 1966 of Grovetown, GA entered into rest on September 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12pm, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 4594 Columbia Rd Martinez, Ga 30907. Pastor Matthew Moore will lead worship and remembrance ceremonies, with interment following at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30am-12pm at Trinity Baptist Church. Pallbearers who will honor Brenda are, Richard Litwinski, David Anderson, Donald Cokley, Chuck Watkins, Damon Ward, Brian Acord, Marcus LaRocca and Ray Benson.
She was a district manager of Burger King, with over 35 years of selfless, dedicated service who was beloved by all of her employees.
Brenda was a strong woman of faith and love. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was preceded in death by her father, MSGT. Wendell I. Coleman and Mother, Elisabeth H. Coleman. She is survived by her loving husband, Carl David Anderson Sr., Daughter, Brandy (Richard) Litwinski, and sons, Marcus LaRocca and Carl David (Aya) Anderson Jr.; 7 grandchildren, Joshua, Hinata, Richard Jr., Akihime, Kaiden, Tetsuo and Elisabeth; brothers, Bert (Libby) Coleman and Charlie (Faye) Coleman; several nephews and nieces, along with countless other lives she has touched.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/7/2020