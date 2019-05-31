Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Brenda Denise Maxey Obituary
Mrs. Brenda Denise Maxey entered into rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her residence.

Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 am. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Gilbert- Lambuth Memorial Chapel, 1235 15th Street.

Brenda was adored by her husband of many years, Leonard Carl Maxey, Sr.; her children, Lenda Maxey Spears, Brian P. Maxey and Leonard C. Maxey, Jr.; grandchildren, Mahki N. Atkins, Launye S. Atkins, Kenny C. Spears, Kaleb B. Maxey, Nicholas J. Spears, Ethen P. Maxey and Blue-Akenne T. Ibere; beloved mother, Mrs. Evelyn D. Polk; brother, Theodore C. (Denise) Polk; devoted aunt Ms. Carrie Philyaw; special extended family member, Mr. Joe V. Martin, Jr., a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 31, 2019
