Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Brenda Dickens Brown


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Dickens Brown Obituary
Mrs. Brenda Dickens Brown, at age "48", passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at MUSC Health of Lancaster. She was born February 16, 1941 in Augusta, GA, a daughter of the late William Haywood Dickens and Jeanette Chavous Dickens and was the wife of the late George Ray Brown. Brenda retired from Allen Tate Realty. She loved people and real estate which contributed to her success as a realtor. She never met a stranger. She was a former member of the Lancaster Women's Club, Lancaster Garden Club, the PHD's, and the Lancaster Shag Club. Brenda especially loved her grandchildren who was affectionately known to them as "Kiki". Brenda was a member of First Baptist Church of Lancaster.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her children, Lisa Brown Williams and Diana Brown Knight and her husband, Kevin; five grandchildren, Paul Britt Knight and his wife, Lauren, David Houston Williams, Nicholas Grant Knight, Brian Ray Williams and Ashley Elizabeth Williams; and a sister, Yvonne Dobson.

Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George Ray Brown and two sisters, Diane Williams and Faye Creech.

The Funeral Service for Mrs. Brown will be 1:00 pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church by Rev. Randy Hatcher. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family suggests for those who wish, memorial contributions be made to the Dream Team Foundation, PO Box 1537, Lancaster, SC 29721. The family would like to express special thanks to her caregivers, Tesia Brooks and Lori Wallace.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Brown.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019
