|
|
Brenda Elaine Fulton
Summerville, SC—Brenda Elaine Fulton, age 78, of Summerville, SC, passed away November 26th, 2019 surrounded by family in Mooresville, NC. She was born on July 3rd, 1941 in Augusta, Georgia as the only daughter of the late Mattie May and Oscar Amerson. She is preceded in death by her older brother Ronnie Amerson. Her younger brother Oscar (Ikey) Amerson resides in Grovetown, GA with his wife Margie. Alice Amerson (wife of Ronnie Amerson) resides in Greensboro, GA. Brenda considered them both sisters. She will forever be loved and remembered by her husband of 51 years, Niles Douglas Fulton. "Mimi" as she was known to her grandchildren, enveloped her family in love and kindness. Her daughter Jessica Fulton Bachand, husband Jeff and their sons Trevor, Reid, and Connor live in Mooresville, NC. Her son Jason Douglas Fulton, his wife Cheryl and their daughters Ava, Olivia and Kate live in Marietta, GA. Friends and family will be celebrating Brenda's life with a memorial service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Warren Baptist Church Chapel, 3023 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30907. In lieu of flowers the family has set up a donation site for Hospice of Iredell County.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-brenda-elaine-amerson-fulton?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - December 10, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019