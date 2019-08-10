|
Brenda Farr Ufret
Augusta, GA—Brenda Farr Ufret, 59, entered into rest Friday, August 9, 2019.
Brenda was a native of Roda, VA but has lived in Augusta for several years. She was a graduate of Evans High School, class of 1978. She was a Quality Assurance Analyst with Teleperformance. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Brenda loved to spend time with family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, cooking, and cheering on her favorite team the Georgia Bulldogs.
Family members include her sons: Joey Ufret (Jenny) and Alex Ufret (Ashley); grandchildren: Nolan and Lylah Ufret; mother: Charlotte Farr; sisters: Paula Bennett and Carol Arrington; and brother: Jamie (Jaime) Farr; her first love: Ivan Ufret; and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Augusta's Cornerstone Assembly in Hephzibah, GA with Pastor Fred Burman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 4:00 P.M., at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta's Cornerstone Assembly.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019