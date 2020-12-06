1/1
Brenda Gosey Broome
1948 - 2020
Beech Island, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Brenda Gosey Broome, 72, who entered into rest December 5, 2020, will be conducted Wednesday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Reverend Frank R. Hyder officiating. Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Broome was a native of Shelby, North Carolina, having made Beech Island her home for the past 68 years. She was a member of the Historic First Baptist Church of Beech Island.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Brink Broome; three sons, Tommy Broome, Beech Island, Darryl (Sheri) Broome, Lexington, SC, and Eric Broome, Augusta; a granddaughter, Kayla Broome; a brother, Reverend Robert (Susan) Gosey, North Augusta.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Aiken SPCA, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181), Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/7/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
