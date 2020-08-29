Brenda Hughes
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Brenda Hughes entered into rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Walker Memorial Park with Rev. Claude Howard officiating. She is survived by her sons, Eric(fiance' Baretta) Hughes and Garrick Hughes, devoted companion, Roosevelt Bush; sisters, Geneva( Trent) Jackson, Harriett (Dannie) Tanksley, Faye (Danny) Gilchrist; brothers, Edward Hughes Jr., Dwain (Jestene) Hughes and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Hughes may be viewed on Monday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
