Mrs. Brenda Joyce Brown Tutt
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Brenda Joyce Brown Tutt, wife of the late Godin E. Tutt, of Columbia County, Georgia, entered into rest on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Hwy 56 Church of Christ on Saturday, January 18th at 11 am. Visitation will be at Platt's Funeral Home, Evans, GA, on Friday, January 17th from 5-7 pm. Friends and family may call at the residence of her daughter, Jennifer Tutt Joffrion, at 723 Old Indian Camp Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813.
