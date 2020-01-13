Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Hwy 56 Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Tutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Joyce (Brown) Tutt


2020 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Joyce (Brown) Tutt Obituary
Mrs. Brenda Joyce Brown Tutt
Grovetown, GA— Mrs. Brenda Joyce Brown Tutt, wife of the late Godin E. Tutt, of Columbia County, Georgia, entered into rest on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Hwy 56 Church of Christ on Saturday, January 18th at 11 am. Visitation will be at Platt's Funeral Home, Evans, GA, on Friday, January 17th from 5-7 pm. Friends and family may call at the residence of her daughter, Jennifer Tutt Joffrion, at 723 Old Indian Camp Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/14/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -