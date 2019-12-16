|
|
Brenda Marie Pryor
Augusta, GA—Brenda Marie Pryor, 85, wife of the late Carl Thomas Pryor, Sr, entered into rest Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019