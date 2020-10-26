1/1
Brenda McCarthy
Brenda McCarthy
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Brenda Earline Howard McCarthy, entered into rest on October 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, in Lincolnton, with Pastor Ronnie Faircloth officiating. Mrs. McCarthy was born in Augusta on April 15, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Dorsey Reid Howard and Marjorie Stewart Howard. She was a cat lover, rescuing several cats over the years and worked for Friedman's Jewelers, and was a salesperson for Sears. She is survived by her son Michael Todd Duke, her grand daughter Brandy (Richard) Litwinski, and four great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to That's What Friends are For, PO Box 9490, Augusta GA 30906. The family will meet at graveside, there will be no visitation at the funeral home. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907, 706-863-6747 Please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/28/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
