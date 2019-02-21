Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda DeLaughter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Speering DeLaughter


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Speering DeLaughter Obituary
Funeral Services for Mrs. Brenda Speering DeLaughter, 78, who entered into rest February 19, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel with Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. DeLaughter was a lifelong resident of North Augusta and a member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta. She was always proud of her daughters and will be fondly remembered for the dedication and love she had for her family. Mrs. DeLaughter was preceded in death by her husband, James Randall DeLaughter, Jr.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathy (Joel) Hudson, North Augusta, Robin (Donnie) Curry, North Augusta, Angie Hamlin, Weaverville, NC; two brothers, Kenneth Speering, North Augusta, Randy (Barbara) Speering, North Augusta; a sister, Becky Ford, Matthews, NC; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Russell Curry, Jacob Hudson, Travis Hudson, Skyler Curry, Hunter Hamlin and Keith Speering.

Memorials may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809 or

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.