Funeral Services for Mrs. Brenda Speering DeLaughter, 78, who entered into rest February 19, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel with Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. DeLaughter was a lifelong resident of North Augusta and a member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta. She was always proud of her daughters and will be fondly remembered for the dedication and love she had for her family. Mrs. DeLaughter was preceded in death by her husband, James Randall DeLaughter, Jr.
Survivors include three daughters, Kathy (Joel) Hudson, North Augusta, Robin (Donnie) Curry, North Augusta, Angie Hamlin, Weaverville, NC; two brothers, Kenneth Speering, North Augusta, Randy (Barbara) Speering, North Augusta; a sister, Becky Ford, Matthews, NC; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Russell Curry, Jacob Hudson, Travis Hudson, Skyler Curry, Hunter Hamlin and Keith Speering.
Memorials may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809 or
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019