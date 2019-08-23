Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Brenda Y. Lassiter

Brenda Y. Lassiter Obituary
Brenda Y. Lassiter
Augusta, GA—Brenda Y. Lassiter, 78, beloved wife of the Reverend William H. Lassiter, entered into rest on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Westwood Extended Care, Evans, GA.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. with the Reverend Lloyd Greene officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Lassiter, the daughter of the late Buck and Elma Blackston Wortham, was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She had retired after more than 50 years as a School Crossing Guard from the Richmond County Board of Education. She was adored by many, was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a very selfless person that did her best to take care of everyone that crossed her path. She was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Lassiter was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Wortham and Bill Wortham; and her sister, Betty Bridges.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Wanda Wright (Chris); her sister, Gayle Young (Jimmy); her grandson, Brandon Wilson (Krissy); and her grandchildren, Gage Wilson and Georgia Ann Wilson.
Pallbearers will be, Jimmy Young, Jimmy Wortham, Kenny Bridges, Byron Harsey, Richard Harsey and Donnie Powell.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/25/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
