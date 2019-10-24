|
Brendolyn Rogers
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Brendolyn Johnson Rogers entered into rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, with Rev. Augustus Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Park. Survivors are her husband Carl Rogers; children LaShunda (Marco) Ryans, Leontaye (LaTonya) Johnson, and Telly (Felicia) Johnson, twenty-four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends, and a devoted friend Jackie Huff and special thanks to Shamekia Parker and Charmetra Johnson. Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019