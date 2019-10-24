Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Brendolyn Rogers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brendolyn Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brendolyn Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brendolyn Rogers Obituary
Brendolyn Rogers
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Brendolyn Johnson Rogers entered into rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, with Rev. Augustus Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Park. Survivors are her husband Carl Rogers; children LaShunda (Marco) Ryans, Leontaye (LaTonya) Johnson, and Telly (Felicia) Johnson, twenty-four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends, and a devoted friend Jackie Huff and special thanks to Shamekia Parker and Charmetra Johnson. Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now