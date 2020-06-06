Brett Christian
1960 - 2020
Brett Christian
Augusta, GA—Brett W. Christian, 60 years old of Martinez, Ga entered into rest Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Doctors Hospital due to complications from Covid-19. Born in Decatur Illinois, Brett was a beloved son, husband of 35 years, father, Papa & friend.
Brett was survived by his wife Sharon Christian, daughters Lauren Crawford (Jason) and Brittany Biasiny (Vincent). Grandchildren Myles & Collin Crawford and Brooklyn Biasiny. Mother Bonnie Davis of Grovetown, Ga, sister Pamela Rawlings (Kevin) of Illinois, Darren Tesseo (Patricia) of Louisiana, half-brother Larry Tesseo of Grovetown, Ga and half-brother Scott Christian of California and many nieces & nephews.
Brett was a Field Welding Engineer with Bechtel Corporation and in the Engineering field for 25 years. Brett had also served in the Nation Guard. He was an amazing family man. In his free time, you would definitely find him with his family.
Brett's services will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Thomas Poteet & Son with visitation beginning at 2:30 P.M. and his funeral following at 3:00 P.M.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 6/7/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

