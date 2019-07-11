|
Mr. Brian Kevin Harris entered into rest on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Harris; sons, Jimmie Harris, Alfonzo Harris; daughter, Dwendolyn Harris; sisters, Dorothy Griffin, Pamela Graves; brothers, Raymond Harris Sr., Scott Harris; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019