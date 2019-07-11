Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Kevin Harris


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Kevin Harris Obituary
Mr. Brian Kevin Harris entered into rest on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Harris; sons, Jimmie Harris, Alfonzo Harris; daughter, Dwendolyn Harris; sisters, Dorothy Griffin, Pamela Graves; brothers, Raymond Harris Sr., Scott Harris; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now