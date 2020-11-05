1/1
Brian Richard Keoughan
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Mr. Brian Richard Keoughan, 75.
Brian was born in San Antonio, TX, was a veteran of the US Navy and settled in Augusta. He was a passionate artist, sculptor, and sailor. He introduced children to sailing during summer camps at the Augusta Sailing Club where he was an avid member. His loving grandchildren affectionately call him "Papa K".
Family members include his children: Alice Conner (Benjamin), Michael Keoughan, Mary Olson (Jordan), Sarah Scharbarth (Ryan); stepson: Shane Page (Sarah); daughter-in-law: April Keoughan; grandchildren: Daniel, Noah, Isaiah, Samantha, Eva, Sophia, Eliana and Russell; siblings: Harriett McBride and Susan Taylor. Brian was preceded in death by his parents: James and Margaret Keoughan; daughter: Brianna Keoughan; brother: Jimmy Keoughan and sister: Sarah Wilson.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Alleluia Community Cemetery, Dearing, GA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends Sunday following the service at the grave.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
